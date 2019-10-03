Wendy Williams Goes To Bat For Kylie Jenner

Wendy Williams stuck up for Kylie Jenner after the makeup mogul was called for upstaging Hailey Baldwin at her own wedding.

Television personality Wendy Williams is all about drama and she usually isn’t afraid of calling out a celebrity if she feels it’s needed. However, on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the television personality actually went to bat for a fellow star, defending makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, of all people. Her remarks came after Jenner was criticized for upstaging 22-year-old model Hailey Baldwin at Baldwin’s own wedding to 25-year-old Justin Bieber on September 30, according to Hollywood Life.

In September of 2018, Baldwin and Bieber were married in a quick and casual ceremony at a New York City courthouse. Last month, the couple decided to tie the knot once again in a more formal and elegant way. Among their many guests was Jenner, one of the most talked-about celebrities of this generation. Jenner’s outfit was definitely a show stopper, including a floor-length gold gown with cutouts over the bust, as well as gold heels and jewelry to match.

Some Baldwin fans evidentially felt that Jenner’s ensemble was a bit much and took the attention of Baldwin, the bride. Williams, however, completely disagreed. She felt that Baldwin must have known what she was in for when she decided to invite a member of the Jenner family, to begin with. Jenner certainly wasn’t going to blend in with the crowd.

“She looks beautiful,” Williams said of Jenner, continuing to emphasize that the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known to be over the top when it comes to their style and Jenner simply lived up to the expectation.

“If you’re inviting a Kardashian-Jenner to anything that you have, you’ve got to understand how they are coming through, OK! All I’m saying is hell yeah she upstaged the bride… As a matter of fact, if you knew you were inviting Kylie … then you must understand that you will be upstaged. You invited Kylie and Kylie is apart of a brand and the ‘sex-a-facation’ of the situation is always there. Kylie, you look gorgeous!”

During the show, Williams didn’t happen to mention one of the hottest topics in celebrity news of the day. Jenner is rumored to have taken a break from her longtime boyfriend and the father of her baby, rapper Travis Scott. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the famous couple are rumored to have split due to alleged trust issues but neither has confirmed this to be true. Many fans believe that the couple simply faked a split in order to stir up rumors and draw further attention to Scott’s new music which is expected to come out later this week.