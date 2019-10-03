‘George R. R. Martin Speaks Out On Final Season Of HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

The author of the book series on which HBO's 'Game of Thrones' is based believes the final season was not entirely faithful to his series.

For many fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the final season was a letdown. A vocal group of fans and critics complained that the season appeared rushed as well as being poorly written. In fact, some fans were so disgruntled that a petition was formed asking HBO to hire new writers and redo Season 8. As of today, that petition has more than 1.7 million signatures.

While it seems highly unlikely that HBO will succumb to fan’s requests, there is another way in which fans might be able to get a more satisfactory ending. Considering that the TV series was based on a book series written by George R. R. Martin, there is the possibility that the ending of the series — which is yet to be completed by Martin — will vary from HBO’s version. And, according to a recent interview Martin did with Fast Company, this could actually happen.

“The [final] series has been… not completely faithful,” Martin said, according to Digital Spy.

“Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons.”

Helen Sloan / HBO

In addition to commenting on the length of the series, Martin also mentioned that there are often creative differences between adaptations between mediums. And, with this comes often outside determining factors such as actors’ popularity that can lead to studios wanting to change storylines in order to maintain popularity. However, Martin declined from saying outright that he had any issues during the adaptation process with HBO other than to admit that the process can often be “traumatic.”

In addition, Martin has also spoken on his blog about the final season of Game of Thrones. He has been quick to point out the differences between the mediums.

“They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3,000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done.”

He also added that if he felt that his story needed more pages or chapters added in order to complete the story to his satisfaction, then he would definitely add them. To some fans of the TV series, this might be seen as a direct criticism of the fact that only six episodes were commissioned by the showrunners for HBO’s Game of Thrones even though the network seemed happy to expand the series out further if required.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, this series has only filmed a pilot and has not been officially greenlit to series by HBO.