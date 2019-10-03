NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Finally Breaks Silence On Rumors Surrounding His Future With Cleveland Cavaliers

Since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers to start a new journey with the Los Angeles Lakers, rumors continue to circulate around All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future in the league. Love may have not shown any sign that he’s no longer happy in Cleveland but at this point in his NBA career, most people believe that it will be best for him to be traded to a legitimate title contender than stay on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers.

On the recent Cavaliers’ media day, Kevin Love is once again asked about being frequently mentioned in various trade rumors in the 2019 NBA offseason. Love doesn’t seem to be bothered anymore seeing his name in trade rumors and said that he expects it to continue until he enters the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers.

“There’s always going to be that noise,” Love said, as quoted by WKYC. “That’s going to continue this year, next year, however many — I have four years left on this deal.”

With their current situation, Kevin Love said that he sees to it that he is well prepared for whatever is going to happen with his NBA career. However, as long as he is in Cleveland, Love claimed that his main focus is to help the Cavaliers return to the top of the Eastern Conference and contend for their second NBA championship title.

“We do have a young team. We have a new coach, we have a number of new players,” he said.

“I think there’s always going to be that idea to restart and go younger. But until that time comes, or if it ever comes, I’m just going to continue to be me and play great, stay healthy and just try to get the best out of myself and the players on this team.”

The Cavaliers may still have Kevin Love on their roster, but their No. 1 priority in the 2019-20 NBA season is expected to be the development of their young players like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Though they continue to insist that they have no intention of trading Love and undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Cavaliers’ stance will likely change once they receive an intriguing offer for the All-Star power forward before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

Once the Cavaliers officially make Kevin Love available on the trade market, one of the NBA teams who could express strong interest in adding him to their roster is the Boston Celtics. According to the previous The Inquisitr article, in the potential deal with the Cavaliers, the Celtics could offer a trade package centered on former No. 3 overall pick Jaylen Brown in exchange for Love.