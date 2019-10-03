Elizabeth Warren Gains Ground, Leaps Ahead Of Joe Biden In New Weekly National Poll

The latest poll is another indicator of Warren's steady surge in the polls since her strong Democratic debate performances.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is enjoying the fruits of her political labor once again as yet another poll placed her at the head of the Democratic candidate class this week, providing further evidence of a seemingly continued shift away from former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to The Hill, in the latest Economist/YouGov survey of 1,087 registered voters, Warren was the front-runner at 26 percent from respondents who said they’re voting in their Democratic presidential primary or caucus, which is a one-point increase from a similar poll last week.

Biden, who for most of the opening season of the race to the 2020 election held a commanding lead in virtually all polls, fell in this week’s Economist/YouGov to 22 percent, which is a three-point drop from a similar poll last week.

Only one other candidate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, managed to clock a double-digit number in the latest poll, coming in at 14 percent. As is typical in most other polls, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and California Sen. Kamala Harris finished out the top five list with seven and five percent, respectively.

Interestingly, Warren’s increased level of support seems to have, in part, gathered by chipping away at key age demographics for both Biden and Sanders. The former vice president has long-enjoyed strong support from an older demographic of those above the age of 65. Warren managed to pull closer to Biden in that category, only trailing him by two percent.

A similar scenario can be seen in the young, 18-29 age demographic where Sanders typically gets a large portion of his support. In the latest poll, Warren managed to wrangle some of that away, only trailing Sanders in that category by three percent.

Warren logged a commanding lead with white voters, taking 33 percent support in that demographic, leaving Biden with 18 percent and Sanders with 13 percent. However, voters of color still overwhelmingly give the lead to Biden, as Warren trails him by 21 percent among African-American voters and by four percent with Hispanic voters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Warren scored a major poll victory last week in an early-voting state where she garnered 27 percent support to Biden’s 25 percent. Though the lead was within the Monmouth University poll’s margin of error, it marked the second early-voting state poll with her at the front of the pack as opposed to Biden, who long-held the spot until that point.

Gaining popularity in early-voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina gives the 2020 candidate a formidable chance at competing with Biden, though he still maintains a lead in several national and state polls.

According to the Real Clear Politics rolling national average, Warren currently sits at 24.4 percent support, behind Biden’s 26.1 percent.