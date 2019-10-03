Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Spills Out Of Dangerously Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit On Instagram

It’s easy to wonder whether Devin Brugman lives in a swimsuit. She’s constantly in Instagram photos wearing them and her most recent post is not different. In the shot, the brunette beauty is rocking an insanely low cut one piece bikini that seems to almost struggle to contain the Instagram influencer’s voluptuous cleavage.

In the caption, Devin revealed that the suit is from her company Monday Swimwear and is called the “Aruba One Piece.” The design retails for $192 on their website and also comes in black. There’s also a version of it that’s sold as a bikini with a top that mirrors the one-piece. The top is sold separately from the bottoms at $94.

In the comments, fans raved over Devin’s beauty.

“Absolutely stunning!!! Swimwear is perfect!!!” one fan wrote.

“Oh my goooood @devinbrugman so beautiful my love,” another added.

“You look so amazing,” a third fan wrote.

” You are perfect my queen,” a fourth fan gushed.

If Devin reads her comments on a regular basis then she’s likely used to getting this type of feedback. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she received similar messages from her fans when she posted a series of photos of herself in a lime green string bikini. In the second photo, she’s wearing a matching cover-up and is seated next to another model in the same swimsuit. The post currently has more than 20,000 likes on Instagram with over 180 comments.

In the caption of her most recent post, Devin writes that she always wants all of Monday Swimwear’s photos to look natural. It’s a sentiment that seems to echo how the 29-year-old feels when she wears a swimsuit.

“I really feel the most confident and sexiest when I’m on the beach, happy and relaxed in comfortable swimwear. Our brand was inspired by this feeling and we wanted other women to experience it,” Brugman told Us Weekly earlier this year.

Devin and her close friend Natasha Oakley co-founded the brand. They have previously collaborated on the Bikini A Day Instagram page, a project they also started out of their love for swimsuits and a life of leisure.

As the article notes the Monday Swimwear has been seen on celebrities other than Natasha and Devin. Pieces from their line have also been worn by models like Romee Strijd, Olivia Culp, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

“We draw our inspiration from the amazing women that we meet and our travels” Natasha added. “The silhouettes we design are inspired by women…what we love and feel good in ourselves.”