‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Theories On Who The Voice On The Radio Belongs To

Season 9 of 'The Walking Dead' concluded with a mysterious voice on the radio.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead and the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead concluded with a distant voice broadcasting across the radio that had just been used by Ezekiel (Khary Payton). The words were indistinct. However, the phrase, “Is anybody out there?” can be heard. It is most likely a female on the radio, according to Digital Trends.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans immediately started speculating over who the voice belonged to after the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead. Theories developed in which it could be the community that rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) or even Maggie (Lauren Cohan). However, there has been no official statement on whether these theories hold any merit.

Comic book fans are also convinced that the voice belongs to a woman called Stephanie. She appears in the comics on which The Walking Dead is based and is a character who belongs to a group called the Commonwealth. Already, there has been speculation that Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) is a member of this organization and could potentially be a replacement for Stephanie.

Gene Page / AMC

Georgie was introduced to The Walking Dead in Episode 12 of Season 8 when she had contact with Maggie. Maggie has since left Hilltop to join with Georgie’s group, so the potential is there that the Commonwealth is trying to make contact.

Now, after Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead has aired, some viewers are wondering if the voice on the radio could have belonged to one of the characters from AMC’s companion series.

In Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, radio contact between members was prominent as the group not only searched out supplies but assisted others. Traveling vast distances, radio contact was a means of staying in touch regarding ongoing situations. As a result of this, the potential is there that they could make contact with Ezekiel’s group in The Walking Dead.

Some fans also predict that perhaps Virginia (Colby Minifie) may be the one to make contact with the group in The Walking Dead. Virginia is the leader of the new group, the Settlers. And, in the Season 5 finale, Virginia noted that, thanks to the new gas production, she now had much broader radio coverage, so it would make more sense that she could contact this group across such a long distance. However, considering the main group was split up, it is also possible that someone such as Sarah (Mo Collins) or Althea (Maggie Grace) is secretly trying to make contact with other groups.

Of course, viewers will have to tune into the Season 10 premiere on Sunday night in order to find out more about this mystery.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead premieres on October 6.