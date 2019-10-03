‘Homegirl Is Miserable,’ Wendy Williams Says Of Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Mistress

Wendy Williams isn't afraid to call out her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's alleged mistress.

Television personality Wendy Williams is known for her sharp tongue and passion for good gossip. She’s never been afraid to call out a celebrity or say exactly what she thinks. For that reason, it’s not that surprising that the host of The Wendy Williams Show is slinging insults at her ex-husband’s alleged mistress, according to Fox News.

Williams filed for divorce from her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter, earlier this year. Her decision came after months of rumors of infidelity on behalf of Hunter surrounding their marriage. For a long time, Williams did not address the rumors and continued to stand by her husband, despite encouragement from fans and friends to leave him. Finally, after the news broke that Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, it was the final straw and Williams filed for divorce in April. In addition, she also fired Hunter as the executive producer of her show, a position he’d held for years.

During her Wednesday show, Williams made an obvious dig at Hunter’s mistress, seemingly trying to comparing her life as a single mother to that of the mistresses with a newborn.

“I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics’: Poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” she said, as a reference to Hudson and Hunter’s love child.

She went on to speculate about what Hudson’s life is really like when the cameras aren’t flashing.

“Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow! Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable. In the meantime I’m over here. That’s what you get!”

Williams has made it clear lately that she is happy to not have any young children to take care of. Her only son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is 19-years-old and recently moved out to go to college. The television personality doesn’t seem to miss having kids around and is pleased that it is her estranged husband that is changing diapers and not her.

“That’s why I’m going into Season 11 and he’s changing Pampers. Infidelity is one thing, a full baby is a whole other topic,” she said.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Williams has a clear vision of what sort of man she wants to be with. He has to have his life together and can only have grown children. She doesn’t want to be anyone’s stepmother.