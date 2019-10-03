Leonardo DiCaprio’s 22-Year-Old Girlfriend Camila Morrone Smolders In Captivating New Photos On Instagram

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, likely compelled several of her Instagram followers to stop scrolling when they came across her smoldering new photos on the social media platform. In the series of pictures, which are taken from the waist up, Camila is wearing a partially unbuttoned white shirt. She’s also rocking smoky makeup in the photos, accentuating her eyes as she makes her stare in the second image all the more captivating.

In the comments, fans jumped at the chance to compliment the 22-year-old beauty. But some of the commenters were clearly more enthusiastic than the others.

“I love you, Camila,” one fan wrote. “I really do. You are just too amazing in everything you do and your personality is a treasure. I love you, queen!”

Some of the model/actress’ other followers were more succinct with their commentary.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote, adding the stars emoji to their comment.

“Such a beauty!” another admirer gushed.

“Classic beauty,” a third commenter observed.

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio have reportedly been seeing each other romantically since the latter months of 2017. As W Magazine notes, she was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to parents who are also actors. Her mother was once in a longterm relationship with renowned Hollywood actor Al Pacino, and Camila calls him her stepfather.

Camila and Leonardo seem to have started stepping out together in public in 2018 when they were spotted taking a casual walk in West Hollywood and being affectionate with each other.

More recently, they’ve been seen having lunch together in New York City, People Magazine reports, and there are pictures of them holding hands.

But the relationship hasn’t been without controversy, thanks to the more than 20-year age gap between Camila and Leo.

As The Inquisitr reported, the model appeared to address comments she gets about their relationship in a video on her Instagram stories. The clip was posted after she uploaded a photo of classic movie stars Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, two people who were also in a relationship with a large age gap.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and, my God, people are so mean and, like, full of anger with people that they know nothing about,” Camila said in the video.” Uh, I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to, uh, live with a little less hatred and place their time and interest elsewhere.”