Lindsay Lohan Exposes Cleavage, Quotes ‘Mean Girls’ In Honor Of October 3

Lindsay Lohan has just turned up the heat on social media. The Mean Girls actress’s latest Instagram post wasn’t the most revealing – then again, enough of the star’s upper body was on show that hints of her cleavage could be seen. The 33-year-old has appeared in a fun, unusual, and sexy post that seemed to come with a little mystery — the caption mentioned tomorrow’s date, plus a “duh” hashtag that gestured towards a famous Mean Girls meme. For her part, Lindsay looked a little shocked as she posed with her hand to her mouth.

In the collage-like image, Lohan was seen with three versions of herself, all of which were filtered in a way that the star appeared in a blend of color and black-and-white. Lindsay was looking beautiful in the image showing her shot almost full-length, with the actress and reality judge wearing a white-colored and sleeveless white dress. Here, Lindsay flaunted her cleavage through her dress’ plunging neckline, the main image seeing the outfit do the same. Over in the bottom left-hand-side, Lindsay appeared as a smaller version of herself. The star was rocking blond hair with dark roots instead of her trademark red locks. Lindsay appeared beautifully made-up, with smokey and cat-wing eye makeup and painted nails.

Fans in the comments section did seem a touch confused by the caption. To be fair, Lindsay may have posted it as a joke, with the star knowing full well that it is October 2. Then again, some fans queried whether Lindsay is in Australia, and therefore in a time zone where it is already October 3. Lindsay is, of course, a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer and has made several high-profile appearances on the popular show.

As People reports, Lindsay spoke ahead of her appearance on the show.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks,” she said.

Lindsay has recently been promoting her appearances on the series over on her Instagram, although the star proved to be a talking point for more than just her judging role. Lindsay has released her “Xanax” single, with fans likely relieved it’s finally out – the buildup to its release was somewhat lengthy, with fan responses to her Instagram updates seeing users getting a bit impatient.

Lindsay hasn’t always had luck in the television world. The star’s Lindsay Lohan Beach Club series was canceled, but it looks like she is back on track. As The Inquisitr reported recently, Lindsay showcased parts of the song’s video, in a clip where she was riding around in a car wearing a bikini.