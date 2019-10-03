Lindsay Lohan Exposes Chest On Instagram: ‘Duh’

Lindsay Lohan has flashed her chest. The Mean Girls actress’ latest Instagram post wasn’t the most revealing – then again, the star’s upper body was on show enough for that part of her physique to be seen. The 33-year-old has appeared in a fun, unusual, and sexy post that seemed to come with a little mystery: it came with tomorrow’s date mentioned in the caption, plus a bit of an “oops” phrase that seemed reflected by Lindsay looking a little shocked as she posed with her hand to her mouth.

The image was formed of a bit of a collage. Lohan was seen with three versions of herself, all of which had a filter finish seeing the star appear in color that seemed added to black-and-white. Lindsay was looking beautiful in the image showing her shot almost full length, with the actress and reality judge seen wearing a white-colored and sleeveless white dress. Here, a plunging neckline was flaunting the star’s cleavage, with the main image seeing the dress do the same. Over in the bottom left-hand-side, Lindsay appeared as a smaller version of herself. The star was seen blonde with dark roots – Lindsay tends to appear with her trademark, red locks. Lindsay appeared beautifully made up, with smokey and cat-wing eye makeup, plus painted nails.

Fans in the comments section did seem a touch confused by the caption. To be fair, Lindsay may have posted it as a joke, with the star knowing full well that it is October 2. Then again, some fans queried whether Lindsay is in Australia, and therefore in a time zone where it is already October 3. Lindsay is, of course, a judge on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer, with her appearances on the popular reality series having proven high-profile.

As People reports, Lindsay spoke ahead of her appearance on the show.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show. Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks,” she said.

Lindsay has been promoting her appearances on the series over on her Instagram, although the star has proven a talking point for more than just her judging role. Lindsay has released her “Xanax” single, with fans likely relieved it’s finally out – the build-up to its release was somewhat lengthy, with fan responses to Lindsay’s Instagram updates beginning to see users get impatient.

Lindsay hasn’t always had luck in the television world. The star’s Lindsay Lohan Beach Club series was canceled, but it looks like Lindsay is back on track. As The Inquisitr reported recently, Lindsay showcased parts of the song’s video, with Lindsay seen riding around in a car wearing a bikini.