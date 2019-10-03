Donald Trump Claims Adam Schiff Is Having A ‘Mental Breakdown,’ Helped Whistleblower Write Memo

Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant to the media on Wednesday during which he claimed that spokesman for House Intelligence Committee, Chairman Adam Schiff, is having a “mental breakdown” and likely helped the whistleblower write the memo that launched impeachment investigations into the president.

According to Fox News, the president doubled down on his claim that Schiff may have committed treason and reiterated that his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After being asked by a reporter if he would cooperate with the impeachment investigations, Trump launched into a five-minute uninterrupted rant calling the inquiry a “hoax” and a “fraudulent crime on the American people.” While he says that he will work with “shifty Schiff,” he claimed that the committee chairman made up the language of the call transcript.

“Nobody has ever seen this, I think he had some kind of a mental breakdown,” the president claimed.

Trump went on to say that he had released a word-for-word transcript of his phone call, though the transcript itself stipulates that the language is not word-for-word, but when Schiff read the call, he realized that Trump had done nothing wrong, the president claimed.

“It has to be a criminal act. He should resign. Some people even say it was treason. But it was a very sad thing,” he said.

“Just so you know, the call was perfect,” Trump told reporters.

He continued his speech, saying that he respected whistleblowers, but the situation was an attack on his presidency, repeating that he believed it was a hoax.

News broke on Wednesday by The New York Times that Adam Schiff had been given an outline of the whistleblower’s concerns before the report was filed. When a reporter asked Trump about the revelation, he said that he believed Schiff had helped craft the report.

“He knew long before, and he helped write it too. It’s a scam. It’s a scam,” Trump went on. “I loved that question, by the way.”

The Times report indicates, however, that the whistleblower was so concerned that Trump had abused the power of his office and that the allegations might be blocked from reaching Congress that he brought it to the House Intelligence Committee leader.

Loading...

The whistleblower did not meet with Schiff, according to the report, and the individual followed protocol by contacting the investigating committee for guidance on how to report the potential wrongdoing.

Trump has made Schiff a frequent target of his anger over the recently opened impeachment proceedings. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president attacked Schiff earlier on Wednesday.