‘The Challenge’ Star Angela Babicz Bares Cleavage In Skintight Purple Dress After ‘Dr. Phil’

Babicz explained her 'Dr. Phil' appearance after Part 2 aired.

TV personality Angela Babicz — star of MTV’s The Challenge and Ex on the Beach — thrilled her 565,000 Instagram followers recently with a revealing post.

Babicz, 28, welcomed her birthday month and kicked it off in style. The reality TV star wore a skintight tank-style ribbed purple dress that showed off her ample cleavage and bikini tan lines. The dress featured strategic cutouts at the hips, further helping her show an extra flash of skin. The brunette beauty’s highlighted locks fell in waves over her shoulder and down her back.

Angela wore a face full of makeup with a dark lip, bronzed and highlighted cheeks, and neutral eyeshadow with extra-long, black eyelashes. She accessorized the look with a simple gold locket that hung down into her decolletage. Furthermore, the star also wore long, hot pink coffin-shaped fingernails.

In her caption, Babicz announced that October is the month of her birth, as she turns 29-years-old on October 17. Fans responded positively to the Ex on the Beach star’s post with nearly 34,000 of them taking a moment to hit the “like” button to show their appreciation and over 300 users leaving supportive comments for her. Many commenters dubbed the look hot with liberal use of the fire emoji.

“You’re a LIBRA???? I had no idea, wow,” a fan replied.

“I knew you were my fav for a reason #libras,” another wrote.

“I love this dress!!! Looks good on you,” a third admirer exclaimed.

“My birthday month too! You look amazing!”

In her Instagram stories, Babicz shared a clip of herself editing a video. She announced that soon she will come clean to her followers about something big. Later, she also shared some details about her appearance on Dr. Phil today. Then, the reality TV star took her confessional post from private to public on YouTube, and people began commenting on what she shared.

Angela explained her appearance on Dr. Phil, adding that she finished watching Part 2 of the special. She recalled how she came to appear on the show, and then revealed that she wanted to mend her relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Nelson Thomas. Babicz explained that she was nervous about seeing Nelson when she went on the show. She revealed that Dr. Phil threw her off with his intense questioning from the start of her interview.

The Bad Girl’s Club star revealed something she’d never before revealed — she has ptosis, a condition distinguished by a drooping eyelid. Babicz had two unsuccessful surgeries on the eyelid, which caused her eyelid to droop lower, and Dr. Phil called her out on the show for not looking at him in the eye.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the reality TV star found Season 2 of Ex on the Beach more stressful than the first season.