Karlie Redd Flaunts Curvy Bod In Black Mesh Lingerie & Fans Are Feeling It

Recently, Karlie Redd dished out a couple of lingerie pics on social media, including a photo of herself in a red hot teddy. Since then, the Love & Hip Hop star shared a second photo of herself in a black mesh lingerie set.

Redd was spotted posing in front of a completely white backdrop. She closed her hands into a ball and placed them by her midriff.

The bra was made of mesh, and featured a thick, black strap with silver grommets. She took advantage of this and laced a bright red ribbon or string into the bra. She then tied it into a ribbon.

Meanwhile, she gave a flirty pout as she pursed her lips, and wore her hair down in a middle part. She also curled her locks at the end. Karlie also an eye-catching, glossy lipstick and silver eyeshadow. She also contoured her face with her foundation and gold tones.

Fans liked the photo more than 49,000 times and sent plenty of love Redd’s way via the comments section.

“Looking good as always Do your thing girl,” said a fan.

“Your games strong princess,” said another fan.

“D*m I Thought that was Nicki Minaj,” said a follower.

“I now know what I want for Christmas,” said another follower, who was likely inspired by the red bow in the bra.

“I wanna look this good at your age,” said an Instagram user.

Karlie is 45-years-old right now but is certainly looking much younger than that these days.

But it isn’t just about lingerie, as Karlie also shared a series of three photos several days ago, where she was spotted in a hot pink ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a small crop top with off-the-shoulder straps. She wore a matching skirt, both of which featured frayed edges. The skirt had side pockets and a matching belt. She completed the look with a pair of strappy, hot pink high heels.

Redd held a vintage, silver camera in her hands during the shoot.

She accessorized with multiple silver bracelets, along with a watch. Her white manicure was visible, along with her eye-catching earrings.

The first photo of the set showed Karlie standing in front of a cement wall. To the side, you could see a glimpse of a geometric mural. The reality TV star faced her left shoulder towards the camera while looking into the distance to her right. She popped her right leg and showed off her derriere.

The second Instagram photo showed Karlie posing against the mural. She placed her right foot on the wall while leaning forward slightly. She held the camera in both hands and looked over her right shoulder. This pose accentuated her curves, and fans hit the “like” button over 11,000 times.