Karlie Redd Flaunts Curvy Bod In Black Mesh Lingerie & Fans Are Feeling It

Recently, Karlie Redd dished out a couple of lingerie pics on social media, including a photo of herself in a red hot teddy. Since then, the Love & Hip Hop star shared a second photo of herself in a black mesh lingerie set.

Redd was spotted posing in front of a completely white backdrop. She closed her hands into fists and placed them by her midriff.

The bra was made of mesh, and featured a thick, black strap with silver grommets. She took advantage of this and laced a bright red ribbon or string into the bra. She then tied the ribbon into a bow.

Meanwhile, Karlie served a flirty pout as she pursed her lips while wearing her black hair down in a middle part. On the ends, she created curls on the end of her staight locks. She wore eye-catching, glossy lipstick and silver eyeshadow and she contoured her face using gold tones.

Fans liked the photo more than 49,000 times and sent plenty of love Redd’s way via the comments section.

“Looking good as always Do your thing girl,” said a fan.

“Your games strong princess,” said another fan.

“D*m I Thought that was Nicki Minaj,” said a follower.

“I now know what I want for Christmas,” said another follower, who was likely inspired by the red bow laced through the front of her bra.

“I wanna look this good at your age,” said an Instagram user who was talking about how Karlie can be 45-years-old but still appear to look much younger.

That being siad, it isn’t just about lingerie with Karlie who also shared a series of photos on her Instagram several days ago in which she was rocking a hot pink, two-piece ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a small crop top with off-the-shoulder straps with a matching skirt, both of which featured frayed instead of finished edges. The skirt featured side pockets and a matching belt. Karlie completed the look by wearing a pair of strappy, hot pink high heels. She accessorized with multiple silver bracelets, along with a watch. The television personity’s white manicure was visible as were her eye-catching earrings.

During the shoot, Redd held a vintage, silver camera in her hands.

The first photo of the set showed Karlie as she stood in front of a cement wall for which a geometric mural was in focus. The reality star faced her left shoulder toward the camera while looking off into the distance. She popped her right leg and showed off her derriere.

The second Instagram photo showed Karlie posing against the mural. She placed her right foot on the wall while slightly leaning forward. She held the vintage camera in both hands and looked over her right shoulder. The pose accentuated her curves, and fans hit the like button more than 11,000 times.