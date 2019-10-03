‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Reveals Details Of Season 10

Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' will be filled with paranoia, according to Norman Reedus.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead concluded with some members of the community having to cross over into the Whisperers territory in order to survive the harsh winter conditions. As yet, it is unclear whether or not the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha (Samantha Morton) knows of this and viewers are anxious to find out more about the conflict between the groups when Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday night.

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly regarding Season 10.

“It’s full paranoia this season,” Reedus explained.

“It’s the group eating itself and having to deal with the consequences of just being trapped in all different directions. You can’t tell who’s on the good side, who’s on the bad side. Some people are playing other people for the wrong reasons and it’s kind of the breakdown internally, which is causing everybody to make these decisions that are just horrible, actually.”

While it is unclear yet just how all of this will play out but the fact that the Whisperers are a constant threat in the background will likely have a role in this sense of paranoia and fear. In addition, the potential of the Whisperers finding out about the breach of their boundaries by certain members of the community could also add to the confusion.

As for what will happen specifically involving Daryl, Norman also had this to say.

“Daryl’s got the ghosts of all these other characters that used to be on the show, they’re haunting him.”

As a result of this, Reedus also explained that the Daryl viewers are used to is not the Daryl they will see moving forward into Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Daryl will also have his eyes set on Carol (Melissa McBride) — although, perhaps not in a romantic measure.

Instead, Daryl is concerned about Carol’s wellbeing in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead. In Season 9, Carol lost her adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz), to the Whisperers. She has also broken up with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), so she is likely in a very vulnerable position in Season 10.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new clip for Season 10 of The Walking Dead has also been recently released. You can view the latest teaser below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead premieres on October 6.