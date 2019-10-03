‘WAGS’ Star Nicole Williams Wows In A Coca-Cola Swimsuit On The Beach

Nicole Williams is making headlines. The WAGS alum and wife to NFL player Larry English has been photographed looking absolutely sensational on the beach, as The Daily Mail reports today. The Canadian was seen soaking up the sun right on the shore, with the beachy vibes appearing mirrored by the star’s look. Of course, Nicole was in a swimsuit.

Photos showed the 33-year-old looking slender and toned in a red-and-white swimsuit bearing the famous Coca-Cola logo in print form. As the newspaper reports, Nicole’s swimsuit costs $185 and is a Kith x Coca-Cola piece – somewhat pricey, but nowhere near what a bathing suit from Chanel or Gucci will cost. The star was seen flaunting her curves in the G-string one-piece, with the thin-strapped finish perfectly flattering her frame. Fans saw the star’s long, toned legs, plus her slim and curvy waist. Of course, with snaps showing the star photographed in profile, fans did see Nicole’s super-peachy rear. A plunging neckline also flashed Nicole’s cleavage, although the look was definitely tasteful.

Nicole wore shades, although some images did see her with the eyewear removed. The star appeared with her long brown hair down, plus a little glam from bronzed cheeks and some eye makeup.

Nicole tied the knot with her football player husband some years after meeting him. As The Daily Mail reports, the two met in 2011, although they waited six years to get married.

Nicole has been making headlines in the celebrity world. The star has been rubbing shoulders with the Kardashians. Nicole has modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing line, with the star reported to have attended a Poosh party thrown by sister Kourtney Kardashian; the 40-year-old’s lifestyle brand launched in April. Nicole now runs her own swimwear line. In short, it looks like Nicole is living the Hollywood dream.

Speaking to Taylor Magazine, the star revealed that she hasn’t always lived in glitzy cities. The magazine asked Nicole if running her own brand had always been her dream, with the star seen replying positively, with mentions of growing up in a low-profile area.

“Always! I grew up in a really small town called Paradise in Newfoundland, Canada. They don’t have much there – I wanted more. I’d always do performances and fashion shows, and I always told my mum that I was going to live in Hollywood. My mum drove us to Toronto, which is a bigger city compared to where I’m from with more opportunities, and from there I knew I wanted to live in a big city, so when I was old enough I moved straight to New York. I loved it.”

Nicole isn’t the only NFL wife to have made headlines today. Sasha Gates was reported to have set pulses raising on Instagram by sunbathing in an open bathrobe, per The Inquisitr.