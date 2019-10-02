Pauline Tantot Shows Off Booty & Tanned Bod In Topless Bedroom Pic

Pauline Tantot is known for tantalizing her 2.2 million Instagram followers with revealing posts. This included a recent update where she posed in a wet tank top and a neon bikini bottom.

But her newest post was all about her booty, as she shared a topless shot with her fans a few days ago.

Pauline was spotted sitting on her knees on a bed with pink sheets. She faced away from the camera and hugged a pillow to her chest while looking to her right. She only wore a small, thong bottom. This left her derriere on full display. The model’s chest also peeked through in the photo, thanks to her pose.

Tantot smiled for the shot, which was a promotional post. She wore her hair down, and it fell down her back.

Behind her, you could see several black, floating shelves.

This update was liked more than 146,000 times, with fans leaving compliments in many languages.

“You make me smile also,” said a fan, referencing the captions.

“Thats a pretty hard achievement,” said another fan, who’s likely referring to the model’s smile.

Because while Pauline posts many photos on social media, she rarely cracks a smile for them.

“I can’t take my eyes of these sheets,” joked another follower.

In addition to this update, Pauline posted another set of images a couple of days ago. These photos showcased her derriere yet again except this time, she posed in front of a kitchen counter.

The first shot was of Tantot popping her right foot while only wearing a thong and a white crop top. She faced her back to the camera, so fans got a good look at her curves. She wore her hair down and placed both of her hands on the counter in front of her.

A second shot showed Pauline from the front, as she placed her hands on her forehead and tilted her head back. This photo revealed that her crop top had a small, cinch accent in the front. Her thong also featured glittering straps that read, “Love.”

This update was liked over 195,000 times and inspired plenty of compliments.

“I wish I can taste it I know it’s the make with love,” said a fan, referring to the captions, where the model revealed she was making dinner.

“You make me crazy!!” exclaimed another fan.

For now, fans can hope for more updates from the social media sensation in the coming days. Her recent posts have been geotagged in Paris. It’s possible she was in the area for Paris Fashion Week, which concluded on October 1.