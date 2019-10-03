Louis Theroux Says ‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Dan Reed ‘Did A Good Job’

Filmmaker Louis Theroux has been outspoken about his support of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them as children in director Dan Reed’s Emmy-winning HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. He previously revealed that his support stems from his own history of helping Jimmy Savile revive his public image before it was revealed that the sexual abuse accusations against him were true.

In a recent interview on his Twitter account, Theroux again addressed Reed’s documentary, Stylist reports. He also suggested that sometime in the future, he might create his own project that examines Jackson’s alleged abuse.

“I thought Dan Reed, who made Leaving Neverland, did a good job. I do think there are other people whose voices need to be heard… maybe I’ll get to do that one day.”

Theroux used the rest of the interview to address lighter subjects, such as his favorite drink, the most recent movie he watched, and his biscuit of choice.

Although Reed’s film has received support from Theroux, not everyone is on board with the documentary. Jackson’s supporters believe that Reed’s documentary is unfairly one-sided and accuse Robson and Safechuck of manufacturing their claims. One of the Jackson estates lawyers, John Branca, claims that Reed does not look at any other angles of the story aside from those presented by Robson and Safechuck. Others attack the team behind the film for waiting until after Jackson passed, when he can no longer defend himself, to spotlight the allegations.

Loading...

Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, is perhaps the most outspoken defender of Jackson. He claims that all of the allegations against the King of Pop are motivated by financial gain and says that the pedophile accusations that followed him throughout his career are completely untrue. He was also featured heavily in Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth — the documentary that seeks to discredit the allegations against Jackson.

British stand-up comedian Romesh Ranganathan recently spoke out about his feelings on the Jackson allegations. He was forced to confront these feelings when Jackson supporters approached him after a show and expressed how they were “unhappy” with one of his bits about the accusations, The List reports.