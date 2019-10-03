‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Pert Bum In Polka-Dot Bikini, Asks ‘What Are You Afraid Of’

Playboy model Rachel Cook likely metaphorically stopped several of her Instagram followers in their tracks on Wednesday when she posted a black-and-white photo in which she was rocking a polka-dot string bikini. In the photo, the 24-year-old brunette beauty was lying on her stomach and the angle of the photo gave the viewer a clear view of her pert posterior. Her coy stare at the camera only heightened the visual appeal of the image, which amassed close to 50,000 likes within an hour of being shared.

“Happy October,” she wrote in the caption. “What are you afraid of?”

The answers from the comments section ranged from somewhat bizarre, like “swapping heads,” to deeply meaningful, like “losing the things that I love.”

But while some fans answered the question, several others used the comments section as an opportunity to compliment Rachel’s beauty.

“Wow this is one of your best,” one fan expressed.

“Happy October to you and you are looking gorgeous and hot,” another wrote.

“You’re soooo gorgeous,” a third fan gushed.

One fan seemed to be unable to deal with the look in Rachel’s eyes.

“Stop looking into my soul,” that person wrote. “I’m no good for you.”

This is hardly the first time Rachel has received this type of commentary on one of her posts. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she was given similar feedback when she shared a photo of herself rocking an open oversized denim jacket without a bra underneath. The post currently has more than 105,000 likes on Instagram and more than 500 comments on the social media platform, many of which included effusive compliments aimed at Rachel.

Fortunately for all commenters with romantic intentions, Rachel has shared what she is looking for in a man during an interview with Maxim Magazine.

First of all, if these wannabe suitors really want to get her attention, they need to learn to tell a good joke since she is attracted to men who possess great senses of humor

“I don’t like to take everything too seriously,” she said.

And if you think that flashing money around will win her affection, you are wrong since she called that way of acting a big turnoff.

The model went on to say that her ideal dates happen when they take place outdoors.

“Take me on your favorite hike or to see something beautiful in nature,” she said after confessing that she hates to go on dates for which she needs to dress up.

She also loves men who are passionate about their aspirations.

“Confidence and passion!” she said are her biggest turn-ons with regard to a significant other.