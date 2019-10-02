‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Bursts Out Of The Tiniest Swimsuit Instagram Will Allow

Anastasiya Kvitko is wowing her fans. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” no longer needs to rely on being a Kim Kardashian lookalike: with over 10 million followers on Instagram, this curvy beauty comes with her own backing – and it’s growing. AK has already had her fans’ jaws dropping today: the model took to Instagram in a tiny string bikini on the beach, as The Inquisitr reported.

AK has two ways of delivering her killer body online, though. The star will take to Instagram via permanent posts, although AK appears very active over on her Instagram stories, where anything posted only remains live for 24 hours. AK’s story today came a few hours after she posted her sizzling beach snap, although the look seen in the new content was completely different. AK was seen in a fiery and copper-colored swimsuit with metallic button details at the bust – with this amount of cleavage on show, it did seem that going any smaller on the material might have seen the star breaking a few rules. AK plays by the book, though. Well, just about.

The story showed AK walking across a beach and seeming to have it to herself. The star was seen somewhat tugging at the swimsuit’s straps, with fans getting an eyeful of the model’s ample assets. At one point, AK was seen with both hands near her chest, although eyes aren’t only on the cleavage with this sensation. Kvitko is adored for her beauty, her ferocious attitude, and her head-to-toe curves.

Anastasiya has been posting some stunning shots of late. While swimwear snaps of AK often prove the most popular, this versatile star doesn’t just stick to one-piece bathing suits or bikinis. The model is quite the fashionista, with her Instagram account showcasing plenty of affordable looks, alongside some high-end ones. As to the former, Kvitko is often seen in Fashion Nova clothing: the affordable clothing brand collaborates with models across Instagram, with faces such as Sara Underwood and Abby Dowse proving to be regulars when it comes to influencing for the label.

AK has her own style, though. Those dresses are curve-hugging and often skin-tight, although AK’s curves always seem perfect, with this pro not being one to suffer a wardrobe malfunction. A snap of the star rocking a bathing suit appearing similar to today’s one was posted to her Instagram back in March, although the images shown on today’s stories showcased the bathing suit as a lot tinier (with plenty more on show).

Loading...

AK’s career has now taken her to the U.S., where she resides. The model seems content Stateside, having stated in interviews that she likes to purchase organic food. Presumably, the grocery options are somewhat better than in the star’s native Russia.

Fans wishing to see more of AK should follow her Instagram.