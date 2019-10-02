‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tragedy Strikes Fan Favorite Couple, Brady Shares Shocking News

Days of Our Lives for Thursday, October 3 reveal that there is about to be yet another tragedy strike Salem, and many lives will be impacted by the situation.

Soap Hub reports that fans will see Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser) panic while trying to flee Salem. She is in a hurry to leave because the police are hot on her trail and want to arrest her for the attempted murder of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

However, Vivian has a gun, and she’s not afraid to use it. During a standoff with Lani Price (Sal Stowers), Vivian will pull the gun and Lani will fire her own weapon. However, before the bullet can reach Vivian, Stefan will jump in front of it and save his beloved mother’s life.

Sadly, the bullet will hit Stefan and he’ll be fatally wounded from the injuries. Stefan will die, and it seems that his wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be left to pick up the pieces of her life following the shocking turn of events.

Stefan and Gabi have grown so close over the past few months and they are finally in a good place. Now all of that will end as Stefan takes his last breath.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be forced to tell his family members about Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) shocking pregnancy. Brady will open up to his step-mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about the situation, and she will likely be stunned by the news.

However, Marlena gives great advice to her loved ones, and she’ll likely help guide Brady through the difficult time in his life.

Meanwhile, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and his girlfriend Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will tell Lani that they believe Ben’s sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) tried to kill Ciara by running her down with her car at the Brady Pub.

Loading...

Jordan has it out for Ben and believes that he’s purely evil. She’s also been trying to get revenge on Ciara, who has yet to forgive and forget the events that occurred earlier this year when Jordan tried to kill Ciara by burning her alive in a devious scheme that she had planned to frame Ben for.

It looks like things between Ben and his sister are going to get much worse before they ever get better. Jordan is seemingly still very mentally unstable and can’t be trusted not to hurt people.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.