Curvy Bombshell Iskra Lawrence Shows Off Voluptuous Hourglass Figure In Skintight Dress

Iskra Lawrence, a curvy model with more than 4 million followers on Instagram, is no stranger to showing off her bodacious hourglass figure on the social media platform and the post she uploaded on Wednesday was no different. In the photo, the voluptuous model is wearing a curve-hugging red dress with a slanted hem which reveals a generous view of her legs. The post is a side-by-side view of the outfit, so the viewer gets to see how it looks from behind as well.

In the comments, the blond beauty revealed that the dress is by PH5 Official, a New York and China-based fashion brand. Iskra didn’t reveal the name of the design, but a quick search on their website reveals that it is called the Frida Wavy Asymmetric Dress, and retails for $485. The dress already has some famous fans, as the green version has previously been worn by former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay on an episode of Strahan & Sara.

Iskra’s leaped into comments to show their appreciation for her look.

Iskra has previously shared some of her secrets for looking as red-carpet ready as she does in her most recent post. As The Inquisitr reported, two weeks ago she posted a video and lengthy caption in which she revealed her shapewear secrets. Her go-to curve-enhancing undergarments come from two brands, Aerie — American Eagle’s underwear company –and Spanx. It seems that the information resonated with her fans since it’s currently sitting on over 1 million views on Instagram and more than 1600 comments.

“This isn’t an ad,” she wrote. “I just thought it may be useful as I didn’t really know what to wear before and now I’ve found my go-to.”

Although she has millions of followers today and a thriving career as a model/social media personality, the model has been open about the challenges she has faced to get to this point.

As Harper’s Bazaar notes, Iskra was once signed to a modeling agency that dropped her because of her body type. Since then she’s become a beacon of body positivity for women thanks to her huge following on Instagram.

In an interview with the magazine, she shared some advice for people who are facing obstacles on the path to their dreams.

“My friends know how many ‘no’s I got before now,” she said. “Regardless of what industry you’re in. you’ll get doors shut in your face and so you have to be your number one fan.”