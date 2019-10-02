‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fans Are About To See A New Dangerous Duo In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that viewers are going to witness a brand new friendship take place, and that the relationship could have some serious consequences for the people of Salem.

Soap Dirt reports that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) and Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) are bound to join forces in the near future, and that it will be explosive when they put their criminal minds together.

The blonde duo will likely cause a lot of trouble for a lot of people in town, and high on their lists could be Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

As many fans already know, Kristen is the lone DiMera female and she’s been causing trouble for decades. The character has done everything from lock away people in the tunnels under the mansion, steal Theresa Donovan’s (Jen Lilley) unborn baby, disguise herself as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and shoot Marlena on her wedding day.

Meanwhile, Jordan is relatively new to the bad girl game. Earlier this year she kidnapped Abigail Devearaux’s (Kate Mansi) daughter, Charlotte, and took Ciara hostage. She later attempted to kill Ciara and blame her bad boy brother, Ben, for the crime.

However, that plan didn’t work out and now Jordan is back in action after being released from the mental hospital. She’s still holding a grudge against Ben and wants to take him out. Jordan believes that Ben is pure evil after he murdered multiple people when he lost his mind a few years ago.

However, he’s received treatment and is currently on medication. Ben has received praise for Marlena about his mental health and has even shocked Ciara, who fell head over heels in love with him after he turned over a new leaf.

Loading...

If Jordan is looking to get revenge it seems that Ben and Marlena could be high on her list. Meanwhile, Kristen also hates Marlena, but is more focused on the love of her life, Brady.

Brady recently found out that Kristen was pregnant with his child and is furious. He doesn’t want to share a child with Kristen and he’s told her so. The confrontation hurt Kristen emotionally, and she could be ready to create a new scheme to try and win Brady over.

Meanwhile, fans looking forward to seeing Kristen and Jordan’s new dangerous friendship should tune into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.