Aubrey O’Day Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Cut-Out Bikini

Aubrey O’Day is no stranger to posting bikini pics on Instagram, as she previously did while posing on a hammock. And her newest update was another shot of the singer in a swimsuit. Except this time, the photo was taken from a low vantage point to give fans a good look at her hourglass figure.

O’Day posed standing up with her legs apart, as she extended her arms into the air. She wore her hair down in an orange hairstyle, as she looked into the distance. Her locks fell in the front of her face, obscuring it.

The bikini was light blue, and popped against the sky in the backdrop. The top appeared to be a classic-cut with thin straps, while the bottoms featured two, large cut-outs on her hips.

Aubrey added a video filter to the image, which made it appear as though small bits of light were floating towards the singer from the right side of the frame.

The update was geotagged in Malibu, California, and seemed to keep the summer vibes rolling even though it’s the beginning of October.

This update has been viewed over 11,000 times in the first half-hour since it was posted, with fans leaving plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“Would be amazing to go to the beach with youuuu tbh,” said a fan.

“Good lordy,” said another fan.

“MY FKN FAVVVVV,” raved a follower.

“For reals f*ck wat everyone thinks, YOU live your life LOVE YOUUUUU,” encouraged another follower.

In addition to this bikini pic, O’Day also shared another update several days ago that featured her rocking a black bodysuit. It had an interesting cut, as it had a long pant leg that covered her right leg. However, her left leg was fully exposed. The top of the bodysuit also had an off-the-shoulder cut with long sleeves.

Aubrey posed on the ground, as she extended her left leg out and propped her right leg up. She held herself up with her left hand, while casually placing her right arm on her knee.

She wore her hair down, and accessorized with large clips with pearl-like beading. Her makeup consisted of dark lip liner and glossy lipstick, along with heavy eyeliner on her lower lids. She also wore silver eyeshadow, which popped against her tan skin.

The singer completed her look with a pair of silver or white heels, which had a white, feather accent.

This update was liked over 171,000 times.