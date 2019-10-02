Nicole Scherzinger Puts On Chesty Display In Skintight White Dress Ahead Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Nicole Scherzinger is still serving up some sexy looks for fans on social media.

As those who follow the black haired beauty on her Instagram page know, Nicole is never shy when it comes to showcasing her amazing body to her loyal fans. At 42-years-old the singer seems to be on the top of her fashion game and she also appears to be in great shape, giving fans plenty of glimpses of her toned figure on a regular basis. In the most recent image that was shared for her followers, Nicole kills the fashion game yet again.

In the gorgeous shot, the model poses in a white hallway, holding one leg in the air and planting the other firmly on the ground. The bombshell wears her long, dark locks down and curled and stuns in a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick. While she looks casual in a pair of black Nike slides, the singer’s amazing body takes center stage.

In the shot, Nicole rocks a curve-hugging white dress that clings to her body in all the right places. She nearly spills out of the top of the NSFW number, offering generous views of cleavage to her 4 million-plus fans. Since the photo went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 29,000 likes in addition to 290-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the image to let Nicole know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few others let her know that they would be tuning into her show, The Masked Singer.

“Omg, my cat, love you,” one fan commented with a series of emoji.

“I want to borrow your legs,” another fan chimed in.

“Love y’all, you judges & Nick Cannon sure add more entertainment to the show than just the masks & singing. Its all great,” one more commented.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole showed off her gorgeous curves in another stunning outfit. In the photos, the bombshell looked amazing in curve-hugging black dress that was adorned with sequins. The hot little number was sleeveless and featured an asymmetrical top and it fit her like a glove, gathering at the waist as it showed off her trim figure. The dress hit just below her knee and also featured a thigh-high slit that showcased her toned and tanned legs for the camera. She completed the look with a black clutch and a pair of black heels.

Fans can catch all of Nicole’s photo updates on Instagram.