Amber Guyger Sentenced For Murdering Botham Jean In His Apartment Last Year

Botham's brother hugged and forgave Guyger after the sentencing.

The ex-Dallas police officer, Amber Guyger, who was convinced of murdering Gotham Jean in his own apartment, The Inquisitr previously reported, received her sentence today.

According to an NPR report, Guyger faced between five and 99 years in prison, and the jury set her sentence at ten years in a Texas State prison. The same jury that convicted the 31-year-old also sentenced her. The judge, Tammy Kemp, told the prisoner that her sentence begins today.

Last year, Guyger fatally shot 26-year-old Jean as he sat in his own apartment eating a bowl of ice cream by shooting twice with one bullet hitting his chest. The former police officer claimed that she thought she was entering her own apartment and believed Jean was an intruder. Guyger said she mistakenly parked on the fourth floor and went to the apartment she believed to be hers but was Jean’s instead. As noted in the trial, the former police officer failed to notice significant differences in the victim’s apartment and her own, including the bright red doormat outside of Jean’s. Although Guyger argued she acted in self-defense and made an innocent mistake, the jury did not see it that way, and they came back with a unanimous guilty verdict after roughly five hours of deliberation yesterday.

During the sentencing phase, which began immediately after yesterday’s conviction, the victim’s mother, Allison Jean, dad, Bertrum Jean, and sister Allisa Findly gave victim impact statements. They spoke to the jury about how Gotham’s death affected their lives and their family.

“My life has not been the same. It’s just been a roller-coaster. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat,” Allison Jean told the jury. “It’s just been the most terrible time for me.”

#BREAKING INCREDIBLE COMPASSION AND FORGIVENESS FROM BOTHAM JEAN’S BROTHER AS HE ASKS TO HUG AMBER GUYGER IN COURTROOM DURING VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS. GUYGER RECEIVED 10 YEARS FOR SHOOTING BOTHAM JEAN pic.twitter.com/SHD8oTwxIG — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 2, 2019

His father, Bertrum Jean, sobbed as he talked to the jury. The father wondered what they could have done differently that would have led to a different outcome for Botham. In the end, the shattered man revealed that his son’s death left their entire family brokenhearted.

“It hurts me every day. How could we have lost Botham, such a sweet boy? He tried his best to live a good, honest life. He loved god. He loved everyone. How could this happen to him?”

The victim’s sister Allisa Findley also testified ahead of the sentencing. She listened to a video of her brother singing in church. She told prosecutors that she wants her brother back, and remembers their last conversation, which she wishes she could have continued. Allisa also said that the light in her younger brother’s eyes is gone since Botham’s death.

In spite of all that happened, Botham’s brother, Brandt Jean, asked to hug Guyger after the sentencing. He offered the woman who killed his brother forgiveness in the face of the pain of all that he and his family have lost.

Prosecutors showed the jury Guyger’s social media posts about shooting to kill among others as part of the sentencing hearing. Jurors also saw disparaging text messages the former officer sent about a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade that she worked.