Sofia Vergara Rocks Tight Black Jeans While Hanging With Her Lookalike Niece

Sofia Vergara is smoking hot in her latest Instagram update, and her fans are thrilled. The Modern Family star is known for her good looks and flawless figure, and she has shown them both in the new photograph.

On Tuesday, Sofia posted the snapshot, which featured herself and her lookalike niece, Claudia Vergara, as they strolled the streets while walking a dog.

Sofia stunned in an all-black outfit, which featured a tight little tank top and skintight black jeans. The top showcased the actress’ ample cleavage and toned arms, while the bottoms showed off her tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs.

Sofia had her long, dark hair pulled back with a headband and styled in soft curls that fell down her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look as she accessorized with a tan handbag and black heels.

Meanwhile, Claudia wore a similar black tank top and a pair of lighter-colored jeans that flared out at the bottom. She had her light-brown hair parted down the center with her long locks styled in waves that cascaded over her shoulders as she walked in tiny tan heels.

Vergara’s fans loved the photo and took to the comment section to show appreciation for the post.

“Wow,” one comment said.

“Twins,” another social media user stated.

“Beautiful ladies,” a third comment read.

“Loveee,” another admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, although Sofia is known for being a buxom brunette, she actually possesses naturally blonde hair. However, she previously told Good Housekeeping that there is a lot of upkeep when it comes to maintaining dark roots.

“Having blonde roots with dark hair, you start looking bald! So I’ve been making it lighter recently. When my hair was very dark, I had to dye my roots every month. Now I can go two or three months between colorings,” Sofia stated.

Meanwhile, the actress also revealed whether or not she would be open to having plastic surgery in the future. She claiming that she would consider it.

“Why not? I mean, not yet, but maybe [I’ll do] my undereye bags in my 50s. We’ll see what I need, but I’m not saying no,” she admitted.

Fans who want to see more of Sofia Vergara can follow her Instagram account.