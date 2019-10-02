Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Instagram Snap Of Henry & Ivy, Fans Can’t Handle The Sweetness

You can't get much cuter than Jessa and Ben's three kids.

Jessa Duggar has been posting up a storm on social media by sharing plenty of pictures and videos of her three children, Spurgeon, 3, Henry, 2, and Ivy Jane, 4 months. The TLC star has the cutest kids that has melted the hearts of her followers. They just can’t get enough of those adorable Duggar grand kids.

The latest series of Instagram photos that Jessa shared on Tuesday had fans shrieking with delight. The snap featured Henry and his baby sister posing on the family’s living room sofa together. The one thing that you notice right away is that the two younger siblings are not wearing any clothing, except for underwear. In Ivy’s case, she is wearing her diaper. The first pic has the baby girl with an excited expression on her face, while her brother has somewhat of a mischievous grin.

The second snapshot is quite similar as the pose is the same. However, Henry is showing off his pearly whites and looking as cute as can be. Ivy Jane still has that excitement on her face, but with a hint of a smile added in.

Henry apparently has a nickname for his sis. Jessa said that he calls her his “Bae Ivy.” Duggar fans quickly took to the comment section to share their love for the two kids.

One person paid a compliment to their parents by saying, “You and Ben make the most beautiful children! God bless.”

Henry and Ivy were called “sweet”and “precious” by Jessa’s followers. They loved the way Henry looked so proud to be holding Ivy and also how chunky the little girl is getting to be.

The cuteness overload was so great that one fan expressed just how much saying, “This picture is so stinking cute it makes my ovaries hurts.”

Although Spurgeon wasn’t in these particular photos, there have been plenty of previous ones of the little guy that have captured hearts as well. The Inquisitr had previously spilled that Jessa Duggar and her family paid a visit to a local farm for some fall fun. She shared a few snaps of the boys enjoying themselves. Everyone couldn’t help but notice that her eldest child is growing up fast. He has even been learning the art of helping his mom out with household chores already.

TLC’s Counting On, which is coming up on October 15, will be showing how Jessa Duggar is handling the adjustment of having young three kids now to care for. There are many more Duggar babies on the way, so be on the lookout for more news and updates coming soon.