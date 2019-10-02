Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Instagram Snap Of Henry & Ivy, Fans Can’t Handle The Sweetness

You can't get much cuter than Jessa and Ben's three kids.

Jessa Duggar has been posting up a storm on social media by sharing plenty of pictures and videos of her three children. Spurgeon is 3, Henry is 2, and Ivy Jane is 4 months. The TLC star gave birth to very cute kids. The young ones have melted the hearts of her followers who just can’t get enough of the adorable Duggar grandchildren.

The latest series of Instagram photos Jessa shared on Tuesday had fans indicating their delight.

One snap featured Henry and his baby sister as they posed while sitting on the family’s living room sofa. The one thing onlookers notice right away is that the two younger siblings had not been wearing any clothing except for underwear. In Ivy’s case, she was wearing a diaper.

The first pic of the baby girl showed her with an excited expression on her face. Meanwhile, her brother rocked somewhat of a mischievous grin.

The second snapshot was quite similar since the pose was the same as the first image. However, Henry was showing off his pearly whites while looking as cute as can be. Ivy Jane still has that excitement on her face, but with a hint of a smile added in. Henry apparently has given a nickname for his sister. Jessa said he calls her his “Bae Ivy.”

Duggar fans quickly took to the comment section to share their love for the two kids.

One person paid a compliment to their parents by saying, “You and Ben make the most beautiful children! God bless.”

Henry and Ivy were called “sweet”and “precious” by Jessa’s followers. Many loved the way Henry looked so proud as he held Ivy while others talked about how chunky the little girl is getting to be.

The cuteness overload was so great that one fan expressed just how much, saying, “This picture is so stinking cute it makes my ovaries hurt.”

Although Spurgeon wasn’t in these particular photos, plenty of previous ones of the little guy have captured hearts as well. The Inquisitrpreviously spilled that Jessa Duggar and her family paid a visit to a local farm in order to partake in fall fun. She shared a few snaps of the boys enjoying themselves. Many couldn’t help but notice that her eldest child has been growing up fast. He has even already been learning the art of helping his mom with household chores.

TLC’s Counting On, which will air on October 15, will show how Jessa Duggar has been handling the adjustment of having young three kids to care for. Many more Duggar babies are on the way, so be on the lookout for more news and updates coming soon.