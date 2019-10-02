Todd Starnes Out At Fox News After Suggesting That Democrats Worship The Pagan God Moloch

Starnes' firing was 'in the works' well before he made the statement, says an insider.

Fox News contributor Todd Starnes is no longer with the network or with any of its affiliate properties after suggesting that Democrats don’t worship the Judeo-Christian God, but rather the ancient pagan deity Moloch, The Wrap reports.

Specifically, Starnes’ contract is not being renewed, which means that he will no longer be working at the main Fox News channel, its website, or its premium subscription service, Fox Nation

The comments about Moloch came during Starnes’ radio show on Monday. Whether he came up with the comparison on his own or not is unclear; however, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a similar allegation was made earlier by Robert Jeffress, the pastor at a Dallas megachurch, who calls Starnes a “good friend.” Jeffress, whose mention of a “Civil War-like fracture” in the country should Donald Trump be impeached was cited in a tweet by Trump himself, spoke of Democrats and Moloch in the context of abortion. Specifically, he said that, in their support of abortion rights, Democrats are effectively worshiping Moloch.

Moloch, or “Molech,” depending on the translation, is mentioned in the Old Testament as a deity worshiped by the Israelites’ neighboring tribes, the Canaanites. Moloch’s worshipers sacrificed children to the deity.

Also unclear is whether or not the Moloch comments are what caused Starnes to lose his job. An insider source familiar with the situation tells The Wrap that Starnes’ firing had been in the works before Monday. The source did not provide any further details.

This weekend, I will be interviewing my good friend and Fox News Radio host, @toddstarnes in the Worship Center at 9:15 and 10:50am. pic.twitter.com/RzMRVk65S2 — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) October 2, 2019

With Starnes out, that will leave a couple of holes in Fox News’ schedule. In place of Starnes’ “Fox News & Commentary” radio program, the network will air “Fox Across America,” an opinion roundtable which will be hosted by a rotating group of personalities until a permanent host can be named.

Back in 2015, The Atlantic accused Starnes of having a “credibility problem,” citing reporting that the magazine called “erroneous,” as well as comments deemed “outrageous.”

For example, in 2013 Starnes reported that the Obama administration was seeing to it that military members couldn’t access to the website of the Southern Baptist Convention, a situation Starnes called “Christian cleansing.” In fact, the website was blocked from military computers, not due to its affiliation with a Christian group, but because it triggered malware filters.

Similarly, Starnes once reported for a FoxNews.com story that a Georgia hospital had banned Christmas carols. In fact, the hospital had merely asked that carolers limit religious songs to the chapel, rather than public spaces, out of respect for patients of other faiths.