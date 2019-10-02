Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Is Peachy-Perfect In A Hot Pink Bikini

Suzy Cortez is officially in bikini mode. Miss BumBum has proven a bit of a headline-maker of late. Just recently, the Latina ditched her underwear for a bare-bootied shot in roller skates and knee-high socks, as The Inquisitr reported. Today hasn’t brought a skater girl image from the social media sensation, but it has brought a bikini that was showcased multiple photos. The star has updated her account with a sizzling reminder of just why she’s earned her title, although one look at this girl’s body and pert rear would likely have anyone crowning her Miss BumBum.

Today’s first photo showed Suzy striking a rear-flaunting pose as she showcased her ultra eye-catching booty by a pool. The brunette was seen standing with her hands placed on the pool’s edge, with fans able to see hints of the star’s pink bikini, although the black elements of the two-piece manifested most here. The star appeared with her head turned to the side, affording a view of her beautiful face from behind a pair of shades.

The second snap posted by Suzy showed her in lounging mode. Suzy had been photographed from above, with the camera taking her killer frame in full length as she lay on her back with a large hat covering her head. This snap wasn’t delivering the famous rear, but it did see Suzy’s pink two-piece better.

The third image was a real killer. Here, the model was lying poolside with her arched back accentuating her curves, also appearing to almost look at the camera.

Suzy’s Instagram following is on the rise. The model now boasts 2 million followers on the platform. Suzy first shot to fame back in 2015, with her title of Brazilian Miss BumBum kick-starting her career. The star battled it out with 500 other competitors, although for fans of Suzy, why she won is likely a no-brainer.

As to Suzy’s presence on Instagram, fans are updated regularly. While other models such as Lyna Perez might wait a few days between their updates, Suzy seems keen to keep her followers on their toes. The star posts permanent posts to her account, although she does take to her stories, too.

Loading...

Recent posts from Suzy have included street settings as well; it isn’t all poolside lounging for this star. The model has also been showcasing her initial start in the industry via some throwback posts from 2015.

Fans wishing to catch Suzy’s next update going live should follow her Instagram.