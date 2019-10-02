‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Makes A Stunning Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 3 bring big worries about Newman Enterprises for Victoria. Plus, Kevin gets an offer he cannot refuse from Chelsea.

Victor’s (Eric Braeden) return leaves Victoria (Amelia Heinle) dealing with the fallout at Newman Enterprises, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria actually worries that Newman is in serious trouble given all that’s happened in such a short amount of time. Plus, even though he’s gone, Adam (Mark Grossman) still might very well be making good on his threat to destroy the myth of the Newmans. He already told Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that he hoped to weaken Victor and then take over the company and dismantle it to break Victor’s heart. There’s a possibility that Adam is working on doing exactly that while he is back in Las Vegas as Spider.

Victoria has dealt with a lot in the past couple of weeks between Billy’s (Jason Thompson) total breakdown and learning Victor passed away and later finding out that he was actually alive. Victor’s scheme caused plenty of problems with those in the Newman family who were left out of the loop, too, The Inquisitr previously reported. Summer (Hunter King) and Connor (Judah Mackey) especially do not appreciate everything that happened this past week or so.

Meanwhile, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) gets an appealing offer. A new widow, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finds herself with plenty of Calvin’s money. Unfortunately, a lot of Calvin’s money came from illegal sources, and Chelsea is literally holding onto bags of cash, which she feels worried about spending since she doesn’t have a clean source for the money. Obviously, that’s where Kevin’s skills come in. Even though Kevin is trying to stay on the right side of the law with his recently reinstated job at the Genoa City Police Department, he finds himself pulled right back into a life of crime when Chelsea asks him to wash the funds for her. The 10 percent payment the widow offers makes it much easier for Kevin to do his old friend a favor.

Plus, Chelsea also gives Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) a job at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. While it’s not Chelsea 2.0, these friends turned enemies turned friends find themselves working together again, and Chloe will be in charge of the marketing. Hopefully, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are up to the task of working closely with Chloe these days since it seems like Chelsea will keep her around for a while.