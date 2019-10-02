Fitness Model Julia Gilas Soaks Up The Sun In Sheer, R-Rated Swimsuit

Julia Gilas is teasing her fans on social media with another insanely sexy post.

As those who follow the fitness model on Instagram know, Julia is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits including a lot of swimwear seeing as she lives in San Diego, California. The bombshell boasts a following of over 4,9 million on Instagram alone and with each and every photo that she posts — she earns a ton of attention from her loyal following. In the most recent Instagram image that was shared for her followers, the model poses onboard a boat.

In the NSFW shot, the model can be seen soaking up some rays on a ton of padded navy cushions. She leans her head up to the sky, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly messy while they fall at her back. She shields her face from the sun in a pair of purple sunglasses with white rims. She appears to be wearing just a hint of makeup in the shot that includes some red lipstick.

Gilas leaves virtually nothing to the imagination in a purple colored swimsuit that is totally sheer, offering glimpses of her chest and cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The stunner’s toned and tanned legs are also on display in the image and it’s safe to say that she looks nothing short of picture-perfect. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Gilas a ton of attention with over 28,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the post to let Julia know that she looks gorgeous while countless others commented on the insanely sexy swimsuit. A few other followers had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“Looking amazing babe,” one fan gushed with a kissy-face emoji.

“Super gorgeous omg you’re so so wonderful super amazing,” another Instagram user raved.

“That bathing suit looks so good,” one more chimed in.

