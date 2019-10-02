Khloe Kardashian Spreads Her Legs In High-Waisted Panties & Green Boots On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story this week to share one of her sexiest looks ever. The photo, which was shot for CR Fashion Book, likely got the pulses of her over 99 million followers racing.

In the sexy snapshot, Khloe is seen wearing a pair of black, high-waisted underwear that hugged all of her curves. She sat on a black box and spread her legs as she rocked a zipped-up crop top sweatshirt. The outfit flaunted Kardashian’s long, lean legs, curvy hips, ample cleavage, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also included some interesting accessories for the photoshoot, wearing a pair of knee-high green boots and a pair of oversized glasses that nearly covered her entire face. She also wore a diamond chain around her neck for the snap.

Khloe had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and flowed down her shoulders.

She also had on a full face of makeup, which included dark eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam style.

View this post on Instagram KoKo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reports that inside the pages of the fashion book, Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, opened up about her big family.

“Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to have a big family,” the mother of six says. “I used to sit when I was in high school and think, I can’t wait to have six kids – I specifically said the number six,” Jenner admitted during the interview, adding that having a big family also comes with a lot of ups and downs.

Loading...

“Some people can’t handle what I have to give. I am very emotional – I can get hurt and I can cry. That pain is real, but it used to be a lot harder. I’ve lost people that I loved, and still love, very much. I love my family so hard that there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for them,” Kris said of the emotions that come along with being the mother of six kids and a grandmother to even more.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the famous family by following them on their social media accounts, which they keep updated regularly.