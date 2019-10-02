Bebe Rexha Poses Make-Up Free In Bed, Fans Declare Her A Natural Beauty

Bebe Rexha’s latest Instagram upload sees the “I’m A Mess” hitmaker make-up free and showing off her freckles.

Rexha is lying in bed in a black T-shirt while treating fans to her natural appearance. She has her blond hair scraped off her face, leaning one arm on her pillow. She has on red nail varnish but appears to be completely make-up free.

For her caption, she kept it plain and simple, typing “freckles” with a heart emoji.

In the space of six hours, her post racked up over 315,000 likes, proving to be popular with her fans.

“NATURAL BEAUTY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You make me confident in myself! Thank you for your positivity!” another shared.

“Wow absolutely beautiful Bebe,” a third mentioned.

“Looking beautiful without makeup,” a fourth fan remarked.

“WISH I COULD WAKE UP LIKE THIS,” a fifth follower commented.

Rexha recently attended the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles, California, and stunned in a low-cut black gown with a thigh-high slit, per The Inquisitr. The “Meant To Be” chart-topper showed 0ff a lot of cleavage and leg in the garment which highlighted her shape perfectly. She accessorized herself with numerous jeweled necklaces and little dangling earrings to give it that finishing touch.

On the night, she met Angelina Jolie, who played the main character, Maleficent, in the movie.

The pair were photographed together and looked happy to be in each other’s company.

Rexha uploaded a set of pictures of her and Jolie to her Instagram and stated in her caption she’s forever her crush.

Loading...

She told Entertainment Tonight that Angelina has always inspired her.

“She’s just always inspired me. She’s kinda always been that bad a** chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her.”

Last month, Bebe released a song for the movie titled “You Can’t Stop The Girl.”

On Spotify, she currently has more than 31.2 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world, cementing her status as one of music’s biggest names right now. “Call You Mine,” her collaboration with The Chainsmokers is her most popular song on the app at the moment. The single won the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress her first MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance.

Rexha has also teamed up with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Martin Garrix, G-Eazy, Louis Tomlinson, and Jax Jones, to name a few, on other tracks.

To keep up with what Bebe is up to, follow her Instagram account which bosts more than 9.5 million followers.