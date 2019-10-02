Icelandic Model Jocelyn Chew Flashes Backside To Camera In Silky Red Panties & Striped Socks

Jocelyn Chew’s most recent Instagram share is causing a stir on social media.

As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Jocelyn loves to flaunt her flawless figure on social media in a wide-range of NSFW outfits including bikinis, crop tops, and just about anything else that shows off her abs. The Icelandic/Chinese Canadian model boasts an Instagram following of more than 500,000 and with almost everything that she posts for fans, she earns stellar reviews.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Jocelyn tags herself in the United Kingdom where she is working on a holiday campaign. In the gorgeous new photo, the model holds both hands up in the air and gives her fans a peace sign while overlooking some greenery and crashing ocean waves. Chew faces her backside to the camera while clad in a pair of silky red panties that show off her killer legs.

On the top, the bombshell rocks a tiny white crop top that exposes a hint of her tanned back to the camera. She completes the NSFW look with a pair of white and red striped socks and white boots. The post has only been live on Chew’s account for a few short hours but it’s earned the model a ton of attention with more than 9,000 likes and 60-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the post to let Chew know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her amazing body. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping photo and commented using emoji rather than words.

“Ugh you look FANTASTIC,” one follower gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“I’m desperately searching for mistletoe…,” another fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous! Early Christmas!,” one more raved.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr shared that Chew sizzled in another stunning post that was shared for her legion of fans. In the short video clip, the model tagged herself in Indio, California where she was attending Coachella. In the video, she stood on the steps of a pool, just getting the bottoms of her feet wet with water. The clip started with the brunette beauty striking a pose at a side angle before she turned around toward the camera and showed off her amazing figure to her loyal fans. On top, the model nearly spilled out of a tiny black bikini — and the bottoms also left very little to the imagination.

Fans can stay in tune with all of Chew’s hot social media posts by giving her a follow on Instagram.