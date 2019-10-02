WWE Rumors: WWE May Have Spoiled Huge Moves For Upcoming Superstar Draft

The next WWE Superstar Draft could include some absolutely huge moves.

The next WWE Superstar Draft is set to take place in the middle of October, and there is a good chance that some major moves are made. With Friday Night SmackDown beginning on FOX this week, the executives at the network want huge names on their program. To promote the big move, WWE has released a number of hype videos and one of them may have actually spoiled a number of big moves that could take place in the upcoming draft.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the next draft is set to begin on SmackDown on October 11. This is a change from how things have gone in the past as the blue brand usually finishes things out, but that will change with Monday Night Raw having the second night on October 14.

This is in an effort to take SmackDown out of the idea of being the “B show,” but these rumored moves could do that instantly anyway.

In the video released by WWE, it tells viewers to meet the newest generation of superstars for SmackDown. There are a number of big names shown in the video and they give a small look into who they are and what they can bring to the fans who watch them weekly on television.

The interesting thing about all of this is that there is only one superstar in the video who is currently a member of the blue brand.

Here is a list of all the superstars shown in the video above:

Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt

Becky Lynch

Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman

This is a list of six of the biggest and most popular superstars in all of WWE. Two of them are current champions while the rest have all held multiple titles and are also those typically in the main event storylines and matches.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, FOX is very high on Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt and really wants him on Friday Night SmackDown. This past weekend, “The Fiend” even briefly appeared at the end of commercial advertisements for the new show, but he was also seen at the end of Raw commercials as well.

It is no surprise that WWE really wants to build up Friday Night SmackDown for its move, and FOX wants this to be an incredible premiere. After its debut, they want the momentum to continue and some of these huge moves being made in the Superstar Draft could very well help with that. These spoilers may not end up coming true, but fans will certainly find out in less than two weeks.