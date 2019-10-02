Donald Trump Attacks Reporter, Dodges Questions And Calls Himself ‘Stable Genius’ During Press Conference

During a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, President Donald Trump got into a series of heated exchanges with members of the media.

During one such exchange, according to Raw Story, Trump attacked Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, after dodging his questions and seemingly pretending not to hear them.

“Mr. President, can you just make clear right here what you did you want with regard to [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] and Hunter and Joe Biden?” Mason asked Trump, probing the president about his conversations with Zelensky during which he allegedly pressured the government of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden son Hunter’s business dealings in the country.

Trump did not respond to the question. Instead, he deflected, and began talking about corruption in the eastern European country.

Mason continued grilling the president, however, insisting that he provides an answer.

“What did you want about Biden?” the reporter asked.

Trump refused to answer demanding that Mason asks the president of Finland a question.

“The question is what did you want President Zelensky to do about Vice President Biden and his son Hunter?” the reporter insisted.

“Were you talking to me?” Trump asked, accusing the journalist of being “rude.”

After attacking the reporter, Trump accused the “fake news media” of “perpetrating the impeachment hoax,” telling Mason once again to ask the Finnish president a question.

Mediaite reports that Trump was also asked about his attacks on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

The president has been relentlessly attacking Schiff for days, going as far as accusing the top Democrat of treason. Asked about describing his political opponents’ actions as “treasonous,” the president responded that he believes lying — “like Schiff did” — is in and of itself treasonous.

To clarify that he indeed believes Schiff is guilty of treason, Trump boasted about his intellect, calling himself a “very stable genius.”

“Believe it or not, I watch my words very carefully. There are those that think I’m a very stable genius, okay?”

The Week described the press conference as “wild,” noting that the president kept dodging questions while viciously insulting the media as “corrupt” and fake, and attacking the Bidens as “crooked.”

As Vox reporter Aaron Rupar noted, the president also went on a five-minute rant.

Trump ranted uninterrupted for about 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/n9COglDPyG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2019

Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The president is being accused of using the power of his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. The accusations were first brought by an anonymous whistleblower, and later corroborated by a transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s Zelensky, according to impeachment advocates.

In response to the inquiry, Trump and his allies have gone on the offensive, accusing the Bidens of corruption, and slamming the impeachment investigation as another “witch hunt” meant to damage the president.