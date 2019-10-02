Donald Trump Pats Finnish President’s Leg & Gets Swatted Away, Video Clip Send Twitter Into A Frenzy

President Donald Trump met with Sauli Niinisto, the president of Finland, at the White House on Wednesday. The joint appearance and press conference gave people a lot to unpack as there were a lot of topics covered. In taking a look at social media, it seems that there was one brief moment, in particular, that is generating a lot of buzz across Twitter.

At one point as the two presidents sat in the Oval Office at the White House and answered questions, Trump reached over and patted Niinisto’s knee. The Finnish leader’s reaction to this did not go unnoticed and a lot of people on social media are having some fun with this one.

Many people watching that brief moment from Wednesday’s press conference believe that Finland’s president looked rather annoyed at Trump over the knee pat. Niinisto also swatted at the American president, seemingly in an effort to dismiss or push away Trump’s hand.

Some people on Twitter with Finnish heritage noted that they were proud of Niinisto for this move and others suggested that Trump’s knee pat was quite disrespectful of the Finnish culture. While there were numerous serious responses to this particular moment, a lot of snarky posts emerged as well.

“Never a student of history, Trump is unaware that you never invade Finland,” quipped one person.

“Call me old-fashioned but unless you’re hangin’ out with your buddies, that is SOOOO inappropriate to reach out and slap the knee of another leader. Trump has ZERO class,” detailed another Twitter user.

“The Finnish President slaps back the Finnished president,” quipped someone else.

Even actor Robert DeNiro got in on this one.

Trump: BFF? Finnish President: Touch me ONE MORE TIME and I swear to God… Finland #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/epgAqz8rkt — Robert De Niro (@RobertDeNiroUS) October 2, 2019

“The President of Finland has a solidly Scandinavian response to physical contact from Trump,” was the summation from another Twitter account.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, the press conference featuring Trump and the president of Finland contained a number of remarks that are generating a lot of buzz both on social media and among various news broadcasts.

Trump spoke at length about Rep. Adam Schiff and the whistleblower complaint, demanding that Schiff resigns from Congress. He also remarked that Finland was a happy country that got rid of Schiff and Rep. Nancy Pelosi in a comment that seemingly raised a few eyebrows.

Scott Dworkin of the Dworkin Report podcast tweeted a note via his Twitter page that seems to convey what many others across social media are thinking of this incident.

“Finland’s President swatted Trump’s hand away after Trump touched his knee, is not a sentence I ever thought would ever have to be said. Trump’s a walking embarrassment. #donothingdonald”

It doesn’t appear that either President Sauli Niinisto or President Donald Trump has shared any further commentary regarding that moment during the lengthy Wednesday press conference.