Kelly Ripa Licks Whipped Cream Off A Man’s Head During ‘Wild’ Commercial Break

Things got a little “wild” on the set of Live With Kelly And Ryan today.

As reported by E! News, a new video shared to the official Twitter account of the morning talk show on Wednesday, October 2 offered fans a glimpse at some of the crazy antics that go on during the program’s commercial breaks.

The 55-second clip kicked off with co-host Ryan Seacrest running into the audience with a can of whipped cream, which he then began spraying into the open mouths of a few of the audience members. While the scene was certainly already equal parts hilarious and ridiculous, the phrase “Wait for it…” popped up in the bottom of the frame in bold, pink letters, insinuating something even wilder was about to come.

After three people were treated to the tasty topping, a bald man wearing an orange t-shirt finally got his share, and then some. After squirting a hefty serving into the man’s mouth, Ryan proceeded to spray the can on top of his head, inciting gasps and cheers from the rest of the audience.

A smiling Ryan returned to the front of the stage with a huge grin on his face — but that was hardly where the video clip ended. As promised, those “waiting for it” were about to see something truly wild.

Kelly Ripa — who is celebrating her 49th birthday today and looked lovely as ever in a snakeskin dress — slowly walked towards the man covered in whipped cream with a beckoning hand gesture. Once she approached him in his seat, she proceeded to bend his head down and take a huge lick of the topping right off of his head. When she didn’t get it all, Ryan came back up to finish the job as the rest of the audience continued to laugh and cheer.

“Happy birthday to me!” the fan yelled after the unexpected encounter with the stars.

“I’m pretty sure that we are now all engaged,” Kelly jokingly replied.

This was not the only birthday fun the morning show co-hosts had today. Kelly was also treated to a dressing room full of balloons from Ryan to celebrate her special day.

Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos also spoiled the birthday girl on her big day. Not only did he curate a sweet Instagram post for his wife of 23 years, but also filled their home with over $3,000 worth of gorgeous gardenia flowers, which Kelly made sure to show off on her Instagram stories.