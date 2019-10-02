‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nick Angers The Women In His Life

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, October 2 brings plans for another Newman family get together from Nikki while Nick tries to make the women in his life happy after he made them mad by lying to them about Victor. Plus, Mariah pushed Sharon towards Rey, and Jack handed over the reins at Jabot.

Both Summer (Hunter King) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) remained angry at Nick (Joshua Morrow). Neither woman can believe that Nick kept the truth about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) plan to get Adam (Mark Grossman) from her. At Nick’s Summer spoke with Connor (Judah Mackey) about the situation with their grandpa, and later Summer advised Chelsea to allow Connor to be mad about the situation. Sure, both Summer and Connor are happy that Victor is alive, but they are still angry at being forced to grieve unnecessarily. Connor is also heartbroken that his dad chose to leave Genoa City anyway.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) decided that a family gathering will set everything right again with the Newmans, and Victor agreed. She began to make plans for the big family dinner, but it’s questionable as to whether the whole family will show up since Adam is back in Vegas gambling as Spider.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Sharon (Sharon Case) discussed the Victor situation. Sharon blamed the Newmans for making both Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Noah (Robert Adamson) stay away from Genoa City. Mariah pushed her mom towards Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and Sharon and Rey had a good conversation. However, Nick interrupted, which annoyed Mariah. She encouraged Sharon to pursue her happiness with Rey. Meanwhile, Rey confronted Paul (Doug Davidson) about pushing the boundaries with Victor’s latest plan. However, Paul told Rey that as far as he was concerned, it was all undercover work, even though Paul admitted he was frustrated that Victor let Adam get away.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) visited with Billy (Jason Thompson) about his gambling addiction. Billy assured his brother all that is behind him, but Billy also dropped the bombshell detail that he recently tried to run down Adam. Billy let Jack know that his personality split into two, but it is all good now because Billy is getting professional help. Later, Jack set Billy and Kyle (Michael Mealor) down, and he told them about his book plans with Traci (Beth Maitland). Jack told his brother and his son that they will run Jabot together. Billy and Kyle agreed, but then they wondered who would take the CEO office, The Inquisitr previously reported.