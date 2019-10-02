Viking Barbie Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Booty In Tiny Bikini

Viking Barbie, also known as Kayleigh Swenson, is back at it again on Instagram. She’s been busy sharing revealing photos that seem to tantalize her two million followers. This time, she was spotted giving fans an eyeful of booty in a thong bikini. She was apparently at the Monarch Beach Resort, and enjoying some pool time indoors.

The singer posed with her back facing the camera, as she leaned forward on silver hand rails. Viking popped her left hip to accentuate her curves, while glancing over her left shoulder. She wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle, and gave a coy look.

Barbie’s tattoo on her derriere was also on full display. It appeared to be a pentagram with fire coming out of it. Meanwhile, her tattoo sleeve was also visible on her left arm.

The new photo garnered Viking over 79,000 likes. Plus, her captions received a lot of attention from her fans, as she claimed that someone mean-mugged her as she took the photo.

The model’s friend, Layna Boo, was apparently there when the minor drama went down.

“She did not like us at all,” she commented, punctuating her message with the rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

“I would be muggin ya but a nice muggin,” joked another fan.

“Maybe it wasn’t a mean mug but a new gesture of amazement!!” suggested another fan.

But that wasn’t all, as other fans sent Barbie compliments on her good looks.

“What a wonderful view,” said a follower.

“Wifey material,” said another follower.

This was preceded by another photo several days ago, where Barbie showed off her derriere yet again. The singer was spotted leaning on her knees in the front seat of her car, while only wearing a very ripped pair of shorts.

And prior to this update, Viking posted another racy photo from her car in early September. This time, she stood up on the ground while leaning on her front seat to look for something. But thanks to the short mini dress that she wore, this meant that her fans got a peek up her skirt.

The dress she wore was white or light yellow and featured a floral design. It also had small sleeves that appeared to be off-the-shoulder.

And while most fans may have been distracted by her derriere, this angle also revealed her large, red rose tattoo on her back. She also pulled her hair back in a casual ponytail.

This Instagram update received over 59,000 likes.