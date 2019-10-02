Watch Tampa Bay Rays Vs. Oakland A’s Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, American League Wild Card Game

The Tampa Bay Rays make the fifth postseason appearance in there 21-year history when they travel to Oakland to take on the A's in the American League Wild Card playoff.

The Tampa Bay Rays will make the fifth postseason appearance since the team entered Major league Baseball as an expansion club in 1998, but their first since 2013, when they travel across the country to face the Oakland A’s in the 2019 American League Wild Card playoff game. Though the Rays won 96 games — the second highest win total in their 21-year history, per Baseball Reference — they still finished a game behind Oakland in the Wild Card race, necessitating the cross-country trip for the single, win-or-go-home game. The A’s are back in the Wild Card game for the second year in a row.

Last year, Oakland lost to the New York Yankees, the team that this year won the American League East. Oakland will next face the Houston Astros is they can get past Tampa Bay in the game that will stream live on Wednesday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Tampa Bay Rays Vs. Oakland A’s AL Wild Card one-game playoff, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m. PDT, 8:09 p.m. EDT at the 46,800-seat RingCentral Coliseum, better known as Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, October 2.

The A’s send one of their top young pitching talents, Sean Manaea, to the mound to pitch them into the AL Division Series. Oakland acquired “The Throwin’ Samoan” from the Kansas City Royals in trade for infielder Ben Zobrist in 2015, as The Inquisitr reported. Manaea is one of fewer than a dozen players of Samoan decent ever to play Major League Baseball.

After a solid 12-9 season that included a no-hitter against the eventual World Series champion Boston Red Sox in 2018, Manaea missed most of 2019 with shoulder surgery. But since his return on September 1, the 27-year-old won four of his five starts without a loss, per NBC News, while posting a minuscule 1.21 ERA, earning him the start in the Wild Card elimination game for Oakland.

For Tampa Bay, veteran righty ace Charlie Morton gets the start, in his first season in Tampa Bay after two years in Houston, helping the Astros to their 2017 World Series title.

Righty ace Charlie Morton will try to pitch Tampa Bay into the ALDS. Victor Decolongon / Getty Images

To watch the Tampa Bay Rays Vs. Oakland A’s AL Wild Card game stream live for free, log in to ESPN. The streaming version of the global sports network is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the game via a free online stream, but without a cable subscription, fans can check out Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now — previously known as DirecTV Now. All of those “over the top” packages require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, where fans can watch the Rays-A’s game in the East Bay livestream at no charge.

Fans with authentication from a participating cable or satellite provider can also subscribe free to Postseason.tv, which provides alternate video feeds of the Tampa Bay-Oakland Wild Card playoff game and many other MLB postseason contests. Even without those login credentials, a $24.99 subscription fee allows users to buy access to Postseason.tv.