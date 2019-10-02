‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Shoots Season 8 Opener With Newbies Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan & Brett Caprioni

The Bravo reality show will have a supersized cast for Season 8.

Vanderpump Rules will raise a glass to a ton of newbies for Season 8. This week, the cast of the long-running Bravo Reality show met up at their place of employment – Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR – to film the opening credits for the upcoming season. Several new faces were present at the shoot, Us Weekly reports.

Veteran Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot on his Instagram Story which featured the regular cast which, in addition to himself, includes Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump. The reported newcomers include Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan, and Brett Caprioni.

Boyens — who works as the general manager of Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s TomTom restaurant, the WeHo hotspot they co-own with Lisa Vanderpump — has popped up on social media while hanging out with the Vanderpump Rules cast during recent months. He has also been linked, at least for a night, with Scheana, since the two hooked up at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala last November.

At the time, a source told Us that Scheana and Max were “super adorable” together during the gala and that he had his arm around her and was kissing her on the forehead while at the event.

Meanwhile, Dayna Kathan is a close friend of Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix and will reportedly bring “major” drama this season, as an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Dayna is coming in hot,” the source said in July. “She’s worked at SUR and has been friends with the cast for a while now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that.”

Brett Caprioni, another bar employee, has been seen in photos with the Vanderpump Rules cast, including one earlier this year with SUR manager Peter Madrigal and co-owner Guillermo Zapata.

YouTube fans may recognize him from his fitness and nutrition videos. Life & Style notes Caprioni also had a long term relationship with YouTube beauty guru Carli Bybel, but the couple split late last year.

In addition to the newcomers spotted in Schwartz’s story, several other cast members are rumored to be joining Vanderpump Rules for Season 8, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Brett Willis, a SUR bartender, and his girlfriend and fellow restaurant worker Danica Dow, are on the rumored list. The two have been spotted at some high-profile events with the cast and are reportedly chummy with Vanderpump Rules couple James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss.

One person who won’t be seen on the new season of Vanderpump Rules is Billie Lee. Earlier this year, the transgender SUR hostess revealed she was leaving the show due to alleged bullying.

No premiere date has been announced for Vanderpump Rules Season 8, but with the opening credits in the can, the information should be released soon.