Savannah Chrisley Rocks Skinny Jeans, Studded Boots & Pink Leather Jacket In New Photo With Todd Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is taking to social media to promote one of her family’s hit shows.

The reality star currently has two television shows to her name — Growing Up Chrisley and Chrisley Knows Best — and both are pretty popular. As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Savannah regularly uses her Instagram page to promote these shows as well as countless other projects she is working on. In her most recent social media share, the 22-year-old stunned in a shot with her dad.

In the new photo, Savannah and her dad, Todd Chrisley, posed in a photo studio against a white background. Both blew kisses into the camera as Todd wrapped his arm around his daughter for the sweet photo op. Savannah looked amazing, wearing her short, blond locks down and straight as well as a beautiful face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter.

Her svelte figure was on display in the image while she was clad in a pair of skinny jeans, studded heeled boots, and a vibrant pink leather jacket. On the other hand, the family patriarch also looked like he was dressed to impress for the snapshot in a teal-colored polo and a pair of tight-fitting jeans. Todd completed his look with a pair of shiny metallic-colored shoes.

In the caption of the image, Savannah reminded fans that they can catch new episodes of the family’s hit show tomorrow on the USA network. In just a short time of the post going live, the share earned the blonde a ton of attention with more than 5,000 likes in addition to 60-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to gush about how beautiful Savannah is while countless others expressed their excitement for the new episodes.

“Can’t wait love this family!!!! Will continue to support you guys!!! Your biggest fan!!!,” one fan gushed with a series of red heart emoji.

“Can’t wait! I love your family and you are such a beautiful young lady! Not to mention that nanny she is fabulous,” another chimed in.

Loading...

“You look so much like your father your identical twins,” another pointed out.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that this Chrisley family member took a trip to New York City with a pal in which she put on another fashionable display. On top, Savannah rocked a black v-neck t-shirt that had been distressed while she donned a pair of black pants and completed her look with a cute pair of leopard heels. That post garnered more than 41,000 likes and 100-plus comments.