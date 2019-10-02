‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Stuns At Event As She Rocks Her New Blonde Hair In A Long Crimped Bob

The 'RHOBH' star recently began switching up her iconic look.

Lisa Rinna stunned on the red carpet while attending the “Secret with Essential Oils” launch party at Villa 2024 in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, October 1.

Amid filming on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna stepped out in a stunning, low-cut beige pantsuit with metallic heels and a new hairstyle.

As fans have seen over the past several months, Rinna, who infamously rocked the same hairstyle for decades, has been experimenting with new looks and in her latest look, she’s sporting a crimped blonde bob.

Earlier this year, Rinna rocked a similar look while filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion with her co-stars. During the episode, Rinna sported bright blond hair, which she paired with a bright green dress. Also during Season 9, Rinna was seen with a high ponytail as she celebrated Halloween with her co-stars while dressed as Erika Jayne.

During a reunion special years ago, Rinna, who The Inquisitr revealed has been sharing plenty of dancing videos, was targeted by her former co-star, Brandi Glanville, who suggested her look had grown stale.

In April 2015, Glanville took a dig at Rinna’s hair after Rinna suggested a trashy CSI: Crime Scene Investigation character she played years ago was inspired by Glanville.

“You’ve had the same hairdo for 20 years, and you’re basing it on my look?” Glanville asked at the time, via Us Weekly magazine.

Lisa Rinna attends the ‘Secret with Essential Oils’ Launch Party in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

After the reunion taping was filmed years ago, Rinna looked back on Glanville’s mean comment and said that despite having looked the same for many years, she was happy with her style.

“I actually like my hair. I think it’s fine!” Rinna said while appearing on Access Hollywood with Billy Bush.

“I’ve had it for a long time, yes. I did grow it out when Delilah Belle was born, which was 16 years ago, so it hasn’t exactly been the same. I’ve had different versions of it. [But] it works.”

In addition, Rinna continued, her husband of 22 years, actor Harry Hamlin, is a big fan of her short style and doesn’t want her to change a thing about it. As she explained, she wants to keep her man happy and that’s one big reason why fans will likely always see her return to her dark style, even after she experiments from time to time.

Rinna and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.