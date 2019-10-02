Chanel West Coast Sets Instagram On Fire In A Neon Cheetah-Print Bikini

Chanel West Coast is back in a bikini.

The “Sharon Stoned” rapper is fast-becoming Instagram’s unofficial bikini pro. Just recently, the 31-year-old rocked a super-sexy bikini paired with a giant cowboy hat, as The Inquisitr reported. Today, the television and music personality was seen channeling her love of animal prints. Chanel’s fans know that the fabrics are an absolute must-have for her, with a recent red carpet appearance seeing the celebrity rocking this kind of material used to make her dress.

However, today’s social media share isn’t just about dresses. It’s all about bikinis.

The star posted two photos to her Instagram today. Both saw the rapper sitting poolside as it looked as if Chanel had the outdoor space to herself. The star was seen flaunting her curves in a stunning bikini boasting hot pink neon hues while the ensemble’s overall finish delivered a cheetah-print look. Pops of green added further electric aspects, with a string and frill finish making the two-piece both sexy and girly.

Chanel sat with her legs dangling in the water for her first photo. The star had her head thrown back as she soaked up the sun, with a pair of shades keeping her eyes protected. Fans were able to see the star’s long and toned legs, her flat stomach and her peachy behind. Meanwhile, a quick swipe to the right provided an image providing more detail. Her bikini turned out to include a thong bottom.

A caption from Chanel invited her fans to get interactive about their particular form of paradise after the rapper indicated what her idea of heaven happened to be.

The response to Chanel’s post was staggering. Her upload racked up 25,000+ likes in less than 30 minutes. Given that Chanel has less than 4 million Instagram followers, that’s quite the engagement. The same time frame brought in more than 570 comments.

There’s more than just the body, though. Chanel seems to have a knack for keeping her swimwear super-versatile, with this summer pretty much seeing Chanel rock every possible look under the sun. The star has donned a white crochet two-piece while she wore her hair waist-length and icy-blue hair. Other updates from the star rock give pin-up and beach vibes.

Loading...

Chanel does seem to have another fashion love in addition to animal prints. The star appears to adore all things floral, with the summery prints filling her feed during these past warm-weather months. In fact, Chanel rocked a floral-print bikini paired with Daisy Dukes, in a look returning to her Instagram stories some months after she originally shared that same combination.

Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.