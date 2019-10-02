Chanel West Coast Sets Instagram On Fire In A Neon Cheetah-Print Bikini

Chanel West Coast is back in a bikini. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper is fast-becoming Instagram’s unofficial bikini pro: just recently, the 31-year-old rocked a super-sexy bikini with a giant cowboy hat, as The Inquisitr reported. Today has seen the television and music personality channel her love of animal prints. Fans of Chanel will know that the fabrics are an absolute must-have for her, with a recent red carpet appearance seeing Chanel rock the materials with a dress.

Today isn’t about the dresses. It’s all about the bikinis.

The star posted two photos to her Instagram today. Both saw the rapper poolside, with it looking like Chanel had the place to herself. The star was seen flaunting her curves in a stunning bikini boasting hot pink neon hues, although the overall finish was delivering a cheetah-print look. Pops of green added further electric aspects, with a string and frill finish making the two-piece both sexy and girly.

Chanel was seen sitting with her legs dangling in the water for her first photo. The star had her head thrown back as she soaked up the sun, with a pair of shades keeping her eyes protected. Fans saw the star’s long and toned legs, flat stomach, plus her peachy behind, although a quick swipe to the right showed this in more detail: the bikini turned out to have a thong finish.

A caption from Chanel invited her fans to get interactive over what seemed to be the rapper’s idea of heaven.

It seems that Chanel, has, indeed, set Instagram ablaze. Her post racked up a staggering 25,000+ likes in under 30 minutes. Given that Chanel has under 4 million Instagram followers, that’s quite the engagement. Then again, with a bikini-ready body like Chanel’s, it’s of little surprise why her swimwear updates prove so popular. The same time frame brought in over 570 comments.

There’s more than just the body, though. Chanel seems to have a knack for keeping her swimwear super-versatile, with this summer pretty much seeing Chanel rock every possible look under the sun. The star has donned a white crochet two-piece with waist-length and icy-blue hair, with other updates seeing the star rock pin-up vibes, plus beach ones. In short, it’s never dull with Chanel.

Chanel does seem to have another love aside from animal prints. The star appears to adore all things floral, with the summery prints filling her feed over these past warm months. Chanel has rocked a floral-print bikini with Daisy Dukes, with the look appearing to return on her Instagram stories some months later.

Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.