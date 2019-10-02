Jennifer Lopez Shows Plenty Of Enviable Skin With Her Promise Of Perfection

Jennifer Lopez typically seems picture-perfect when she appears on social media. For her Instagram upload on October 2, the “Jenny From The Block” singer was showing lots of well-toned, quite tanned, very enviable skin.

The 50-year-old, who never seems to age from one year to another, wore a skimpy halter mini made of mesh. She sat with one hand on her head and one knee while the other hand seemed to be helping anchor her careful positioning. Her naked, very muscular legs were akimbo as she modeled in front of an off-white background in a photo that seemed to have been photoshopped to put her in that particular setting.

Jennifer wore her straight brown locks parted in the middle and behind her ears, putting her seductive face on full view. She wore subtle makeup, including nearly nude color on her slightly parted lips with the added touch of a big of gloss. Her brows were perfectly groomed and arched, and her brown eyes popped thanks to several shades of smoky shadow and a limited amount of liner while her lashes look lush but not overly so. Her prominent cheekbones had been treated to a bit of blush and her entire face was given a becoming finish.

While the purpose of JLo’s fresh upload was to hawk her new fragrance, Promise, all eyes were probably drawn to the woman instead of her perfume. From among her 102.3 million Instagram followers, more than 69,000 likes had been given to JLo’s newest share while more than 800 followers took time to comment both verbally and symbolically on the provocative upload within mere minutes of going live.

Many fans simply posted emoji in the form of heart faces, fire, and red hearts, among other symbols. Meanwhile, a host of others used words on JLo’s social media post to make their points.

“I promise to be forever,” stated one fan who had created a double entendre out of her remark.

“I’m hoping you will influence someone and help save a life. And don’t forget to do yours!” wrote another follower.

“Wearing it now,” stated someone who was probably referring to having dabbed Promise on her body.

This was not the first time JLo used Instagram to spread a message about her latest endeavor. On Monday, she also talked about Promise while rocking a sexy two-piece ensemble in a video in which she flaunted her body that was said to be “on par with that of a super-fit woman half her age,” according to The Inquisitr who offered details about what Jennifer was wearing and about what the star was doing in the clip shared on September 30.

“[Her] extremely cropped top that flew up and teased her upper body parts as she moved to bouncy music. Her costume also included a severely abbreviated mini skirt featuring a wrapped design and a dangerous slit [showing] her toned legs. [The garment] sat low on her hips, exposing her super-taut tummy as the diva planted her feet into knee-high boots [as she] offered a series of seductive sways and dramatic stances.”

For more from multi-tasking Jennifer Lopez as she continues to dance, sing, act and produce new products, regularly check out her active Instagram account.