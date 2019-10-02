Kara Del Toro Spills Out Of Baby Pink Lingerie In Sultry Bedroom Snap

Kara Del Toro is sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page yet again.

The latest look at the Maxim bombshell was shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 2, and saw her enjoying a “cozy morning” in her bedroom. The 26-year-old was positioned on the floor, sitting atop a plush white rug as she faced the camera with a sultry stare. She stretched one arm out to the side and leaned slightly in toward the lens, giving her one million followers a good look at incredible figure and bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.

Kara sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty lingerie look that allowed her to, among other things, show off her perfectly bronzed skin, which she attributed to her Bali Body tanning products. Her ensemble consisted of a baby pink bra that boasted a flirty embroidered floral design, and was so small it appeared barely able to contain her voluptuous assets. Cleavage spilled over the top of the number’s daringly low scoop neck design, while a delicate set of necklaces fell over her decolletage and down to the middle of her bosom, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

On her lower half, the stunner sported a pair of matching panties that upped the ante of her NSFW display. The same embroidered fabric provided as little coverage to Kara’s lower half as possible, flaunting her curvaceousness and long, toned legs to her audience as she touted the Australian-based beauty products. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs, which often make an appearance on her social media accounts.

Along with her necklace stack, Kara also sported a pair of delicate hoop earrings to give the barely-there look a bit more bling. Her honey brown hair was worn down in loose waves, which she had gathered to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder, offering a little bit of coverage to her bare chest. She was also glammed up with a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter. A thick coat of mascara was also used to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans of the Instagram model began showering her new upload with comments almost immediately. At the time of this writing, the snap has racked up over 9,000 likes within just one hour of hitting her page, as well as several compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Kara was “body goals.”

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” commented a third.

The social media sensation often shows off her flawless physique on her Instagram page. She recently did so again in another steamy addition to her page, though this time opted to wear a minuscule white bikini that left very little to the imagination, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.